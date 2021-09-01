Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OMP opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.