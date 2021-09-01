Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,482 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $623.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

