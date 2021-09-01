Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBSAA stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.23. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

