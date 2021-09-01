SparkPoint Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $270,130.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,192,158,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

