SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 23,427 shares.The stock last traded at $163.94 and had previously closed at $163.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

