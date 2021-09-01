SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 67,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

