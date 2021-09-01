SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

