Sportcash One (SCONEX) Achieves Market Cap of $435,000.96

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $435,000.96 and approximately $72,311.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

