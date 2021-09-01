Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 5.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 48,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,787. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

