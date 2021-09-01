Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 24,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

