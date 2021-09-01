Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 24,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
