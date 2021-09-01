SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

