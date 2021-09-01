StakedZEN (STZEN) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $92.49 or 0.00194607 BTC on major exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $7,481.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00161259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.07440075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.99 or 0.99909256 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.34 or 0.01008449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,192 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

