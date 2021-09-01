Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $8.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.12 billion and the highest is $8.45 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 6,993,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,202. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.