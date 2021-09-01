Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Up 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 43,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

