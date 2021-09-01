STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 52,011.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of STERIS worth $182,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.57. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $155.99 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

