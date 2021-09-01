Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 183 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 262,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 89.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

