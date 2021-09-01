Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $318,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

