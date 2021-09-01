Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 407 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.