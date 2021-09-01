StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,038. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.