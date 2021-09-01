StoneX Group Inc. Buys 7,694 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.31. 380,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,326. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.