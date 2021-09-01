StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $157.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

