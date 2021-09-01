StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.23. 337,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.