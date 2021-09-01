StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

