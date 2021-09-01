StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,311 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

