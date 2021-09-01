StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 810,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,169,977. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

