STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.