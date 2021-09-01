Storj Trading Up 10.4% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $478.43 million and approximately $52.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00853663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,742,684 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

