Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of SRMLF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 2,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Several research firms have commented on SRMLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

