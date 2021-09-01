Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Strattec Security news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $109,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

