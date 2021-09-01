Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

