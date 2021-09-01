Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $358,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $274.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.