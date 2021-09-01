Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.