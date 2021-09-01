Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,977 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PVH by 40.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.