Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 158.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8,303.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

