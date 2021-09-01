Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

