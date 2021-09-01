Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 874 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,287 shares of company stock worth $714,216. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

