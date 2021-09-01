Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 544.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

