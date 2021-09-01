Summit Financial LLC Buys 5,023 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. 865,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

