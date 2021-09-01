Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.44. 20,345,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,357,373. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

