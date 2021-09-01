Summit Financial LLC Invests $569,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

