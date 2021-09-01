Summit Financial LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.