Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 677,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

