Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $67,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $202.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

