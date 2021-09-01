Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $69.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $239.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.02 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $27,058,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

