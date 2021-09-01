Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 5,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,076. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

