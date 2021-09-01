Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.30. Support.com shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 57,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Support.com in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

