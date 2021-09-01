suterusu (SUTER) 1-Day Volume Hits $559,666.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $559,666.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

