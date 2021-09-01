Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $332,535.22

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $332,535.22 and $413.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,887,866 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

