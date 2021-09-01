Swerve Trading Down 4.8% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Swerve has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $3.85 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00853663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049397 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,764,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,604,911 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.