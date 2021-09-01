SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $191,056.86 and approximately $39.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 186,169,978 coins and its circulating supply is 185,449,547 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

